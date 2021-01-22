In no time at all, No Time to Die has set off a domino effect of release date reshuffles from Sony and Universal. Following yesterday’s delay of the Bond flick, the release dates for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, the Bob Odenkirk-starring Nobody, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Tom Holland-starring Uncharted, and Jared Leto’s Morbius have all been reshuffled.

Universal and Focus Features wasted no time in reshuffling their theatrical release schedule following the six-month delay of No Time to Die, announcing that Nobody, the action flick starring Bob Odenkirk, will be moved back two months to April 2, 2021, per Variety.The revenge film was set to have a wide release on February 26, but with theaters likely remaining closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through the winter (and let’s be honest, through the spring too), this release date was evacuated. Meanwhile, Michael Bay’s Ambulance is set to receive a President’s Day weekend wide release on February 18, 2022. The Bay-produced and directed project stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez.

Focus Features also announced a new date for Edgar Wright’s mysterious psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, which is getting pushed back six months, from April 23 to October 22, 2021. Set in London and written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in London features an all-star cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. Wright has been a passionate advocate for the cinematic experience, and posted about the new release date on Twitter.

Some news – my new film @lastnightinsoho will now be coming out later in the year. I know some of you may be disappointed, but my hope is more of you will be able to experience it as we intended; in the dark, on a big screen, with an audience. See you at the movies…10/22/21 pic.twitter.com/9DH4alnEyv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Sony was quick to follow suit with Universal’s release calendar reshuffles. Despite the fervor over the recently-debuted image of the ghastly new ghost from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sony has pushed back Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters sequel by five months to November 11, 2021, its second delay after being originally slated for July 2020.

Meanwhile, the long-delayed Uncharted unsurprisingly got pushed back again, all the way to next year on February 11, 2022. It was originally set for mid-July 2021, though it’s been in the works in some form since 2008, adding to its legacy as being a film that will probably never be released or seen by mortal eyes.

Sony also shifted the release dates for Morbius, the Marvel superhero movie starring Jared Leto, which has moved to January 21, 2022. Camila Cabello’s Cinderella, originally set for February 5, will now open in theaters on July 16, 2021. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has hopped on over to a new release date again, moving from from April 2 to June 11, 2021.

Stay tuned as other studios will likely follow Universal and Sony’s example.