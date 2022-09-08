The Crown May Pause Production Out Of Respect For Queen Elizabeth II

In the biggest Hollywood-related setback concerning the royal family since the Queen joined Paddington Bear for a disastrous lunch over tea and marmalade sandwiches, it would appear that Queen Elizabeth II's passing earlier today will also have an effect on filming of the popular Netflix series, "The Crown."

While the world at large is still struggling to come to terms with the major news, the entertainment industry will also feel the effects. Fans of the hit series will inevitably see "The Crown" impacted to a certain extent — though with exact timeline still to be decided. Deadline reports that "The Crown" creator, showrunner, and writer Peter Morgan has indicated that production on the sixth and final season of "The Crown" may be suspended indefinitely. As he put it:

"'The Crown' is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Netflix hasn't yet made any official announcements on the matter, but should this understandable decision come to pass, viewers likely won't even notice any sort of delay for when season 6 will eventually be made available. Notably, season 5 is still set to debut sometime in November of 2022, giving the creative team plenty of wiggle room to pick up filming on the final season once again after the appropriate time of mourning has passed.