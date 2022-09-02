The Crown Season 6 Has Cast Its Prince William And Kate Middleton

In the four seasons of the Netflix series "The Crown," several actors have portrayed each of the royal family members of the United Kingdom through the decades. Queen Elizabeth was portrayed by Claire Foy in seasons 1 and 2, and Olivia Colman in seasons 3 and 4. Imelda Staunton will take over for the series' final seasons, 5 and 6.

Season 4 took viewers through the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Emma Corwin and Josh O'Connor, respectively), and the birth of their children, Princes William and Harry. Seasons 5 and 6 will feature Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. And for season 5, young Prince William will be played by Timothee Sambor, and in the final episode, West's real-life son Senan West, with Teddy Hawley and Will Powell as young Prince Harry. The search for young actors to play Prince William and his eventual wife Kate Middleton in the sixth season was a long one.

Public casting notices went out over social media for the young Princes, and others were posted on casting sites for Middleton. Now, according to Deadline, two actors have been found to play Prince William, and one for Kate Middleton. Prince Harry has yet to be cast. Playing the younger version of Prince William (who was 15 when his mother died) is Rufus Kampa. Ed McVey will play him in his later teen years (the casting notice said through the age of 20). Taking on the role of Kate Middleton is Meg Bellamy. Season 6 will look at the aftermath of Princess Diana's death which occured while she and her companion Dodi Fayed were fleeing the paparazzi in Paris.