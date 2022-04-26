Netflix Is Casting Young Kate Middleton For The Crown Season 6

It might not be historically accurate, but I unabashedly love Netflix's "The Crown." If you do as well, you might want to listen up. The series about the current royal family of the United Kingdom is looking for a young actor to play the role of Kate Middleton, according to Variety. You know her, you gossip about her, you call her Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, but when the sixth (and likely final) season of the show is set, she was still Kate, the young woman who caught the heart of a prince.

I don't mean to sound too gushy. I wouldn't want the job of a princess for all the money in the world. Playing her, however, would certainly be fun. Variety has seen the casting call which reportedly says they're looking for "an exceptional young actor to play Kate Middleton." The casting notice continues, "This is a good role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance." It's interesting that they're looking for unknowns here, as they were back in March of this year for the young princes Harry and William. This version of the future Duchess is the early 2000s version. You know, the version who wore the sheer black dress that showed her underwear in an early 2000s fashion show at the University of St. Andrew's where Prince William saw her. I remember it well, because it was the least racy thing to wear during that time, and everyone was shocked by it in England. There was pearl clutching! All this for something you could see on the street anywhere in New York where I lived at the time. C'est scandale!