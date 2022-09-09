Pixar's Elemental Footage Description: Can Fire And Water Mix? [D23]

Disney's D23 Expo is going on right now in Anaheim, California, with new information and footage from upcoming projects being released. /Film's own Ethan Anderton is right there on the ground to bring you all the breaking news. Today, audiences were shown a sneak peek of the upcoming film "Elemental" from Pixar. This will be the animation studio's 27th feature.

The new movie is directed by Peter Sohn ("The Good Dinosaur," Pixar's "Partly Cloudy" short), while Denise Ream ("The Good Dinosaur," "Cars 2") serves as producer. Fun fact: Sohn voiced Emile in "Ratatouille," Squishy in "Monsters University," and Sox in "Lightyear."

Pixar released some concept art and a logo for "Elemental" earlier this year. At the time, Sohn spoke about the inspiration for the film. He explained:

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx. We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to 'Elemental.'"

That will translate into the world of Pixar animation through anthropomorphized elements, with people made of fire, water, land, and air. Now we're getting more of an idea of what that will look like.