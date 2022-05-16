Elemental First Look: See The Concept Art From The New Pixar Film Directed By The Good Dinosaur's Peter Sohn

Fresh off the delightful joys of last month's "Turning Red" and with next month's "Lightyear" ahead of us, Pixar is already gearing up for their next high-concept animated film on the docket.

Nobody needs a rundown of the studio's prolific success over the decades (though if that sounds ominously like I'm going to include a mini-summary anyway, you assumed correctly), starting with 1995's seminal "Toy Story." The franchise has undergone pretty much every possible facet of the discourse cycle by now, flying incredibly high on its "Golden Age" offerings that delivered practically nothing but unequivocal hits — including "Cars" and all its relatively underrated joys, mind you! — until 2010's "Toy Story 3." We then had to endure a bit of pearl-clutching about the studio "losing its way" when it happened to turn its focus onto some lesser sequels, prequels, and even a few original movies that didn't perform at the box office as expected. While it's probably true that Pixar's heyday is behind us now, recent efforts like "Soul," "Luca," and especially "Turning Red" have gone a long way towards rewriting the narrative once again.

Now, we have a better idea of what Pixar's future looks like with their one film scheduled to release in 2023. Previously only known as an untitled Pixar movie slotted in for a release in June of next year, we now know that this mystery film will be called "Elemental." The studio announced that their 27th total feature film will be directed by Peter Sohn (director of 2015's "The Good Dinosaur" and also Pixar's "Partly Cloudy" short, which debuted in 2009 before "Up") and produced by Denise Ream ("The Good Dinosaur," "Cars 2"), featuring the exact kind of fantastical premise you'd expect from Pixar's creative team. Though details still remain scarce, the plot will follow "an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together."