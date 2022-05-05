Lightyear International Trailer: Buzz Is Lost In Space

The international "Lightyear" trailer forgoes an in-depth look at the movie's plot in favor of playing up the action, jokes, and the antics of Buzz's robotic cat Sox (voiced by Peter Sohn, the longtime Pixar artist who co-wrote and directed "The Good Dinosaur"). I personally think Sox is delightful and probably my favorite thing from the "Lightyear" footage released so far, but I'm also biased when it comes to orange cats, robotic or not.

For those who are still fuzzy on the story, here's the official synopsis for "Lightyear:"

"The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, 'Lightyear' follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda."

Thankfully, "Lightyear" continues to look and sound more like Pixar's attempt to pay homage to various sci-fi classics from the 1970s and '80s (Buzz's space craft seems to have been modeled almost directly after the spaceship in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial "), and less like a hollow, corporate-mandated extension of the "Toy Story" movies. Director Angus MacLane, making his solo feature film debut after co-helming "Finding Dory," has assured that's the case on multiple occasions, though we won't know for certain until the movie arrives. Still, here's hoping Pixar ends up going two-for-two in 2022, between "Lightyear" and the wonderful "Turning Red."

"Lightyear" opens in theaters on June 17, 2022.