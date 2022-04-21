Everything You Need To Know About Sox, The Robot Cat From Lightyear

If you're anything like me, your nostalgia won't let you not be excited about the upcoming Pixar film "Lightyear" — but one of the things I'm most looking forward to about the film is a newer element to Buzz's story as we know it: his extremely cute robot cat, Sox.

Director Angus MacLane opened up about the sweet orange sidekick during a recent virtual presentation for the film. He explained about giving Buzz an adorable accomplice:

"I couldn't leave without talking about the cute thing. Now, what is the cute thing? Well, you know what the cute thing is, it's the protagonist's little sidekick, it's the character that makes you go, 'Aw.' The cute thing has been around since the beginning of cinema throughout film history. The cute thing has shown up in all kinds of movies from action films to animation to superhero movies, to comedies, to still be in sci-fi, even horror films. And for 'Lightyear,' the cute thing is Sox. He's, as you saw, Buzz's robotic companion animal designed to be a constant during Buzz's journey through time. So where did Sox come from? Well, I should tell you I'm a cat person, but the idea really came from my love of limited animation."

MacLane went on to reveal that working with "limited characters" was a passion of his, and that he'd animated a lot of the more physically stagnated characters in the "Toy Story" universe like Wally and Can from the third film.

He added: