Disney+ Is Slashing Its Subscription Fee To $1.99 For A Limited Time

For those internet-obsessed denizens who keep track of such things, surely you remember last year's inaugural Disney+ Day in November of 2021. The special online event, created to mark the first anniversary of Disney's flagship streaming service, was meant to create a lasting memory by packing all the most exciting trailers, first looks, and news into a daylong celebration and giving fans a veritable buffet of content (ugh) to keep them as satisfied and stuffed as those unfortunate kids in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." We, uh, all know what happened to them next, don't we?

Anyway, the whole extravaganza instead ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons, causing fans an endless amount of confusion and headaches while those of us tasked with covering the big day almost tore our hair out in unison over such a sloppily put-together mess. Yep, fun times were had by all! But just when we thought it was safe to venture back into the digital waters, Disney has returned to remind us that nobody is safe from the looming specter of Disney+ Day.

This year's event is approaching more quickly than you may have thought: tomorrow, in fact. Likely moved up by two whole months to further boost the upcoming D23 exhibition – there's nothing the conglomerate loves more than #brandsynergy, after all — the not-quite third-anniversary celebration of Disney+ will arrive with a fresh assortment of goodies and perks for the fans. First up, the company is offering new and returning subscribers the chance to sign up for one month of Disney+ for $1.99 starting tonight, September 7 at 9 pm PT through Monday, September 19 at 11:59 pm PT.

But wait! There's more!