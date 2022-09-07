Cool Stuff: Thor: Love And Thunder Poster And Collector Cards Are Coming To The D23 Expo [Exclusive]

This week, Disney fans from around the world will be flocking to Anaheim, California for D23 Expo. The massive convention celebrating all things Disney typically happens every two years, but since the last event in 2019, there's been a bit of a global pandemic that we've had to deal with, so it's now been three years since the last House of Mouse gathering.

/Film will be on the ground later this week to bring you all the latest updates on upcoming movies and TV shows from Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar Animation, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+. But before kicking things off, we've got an exclusive debut that will have D23 attendees running to get in line.

In honor of the upcoming home video release of "Thor: Love & Thunder," Marvel will be releasing a D23 exclusive concept art poster created and signed by Andy Park, Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, as well as a batch of four collector cards created by artist Orlando Arocena.

How can you get them once you're at D23 Expo? Get all the details and check out the artwork below!