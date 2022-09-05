Superhero Bits: Batman: The Animated Series Turns 30, Moon Knight Won An Emmy & More

A gigantic theory for years in the Arrowverse was that David Ramsey's John Diggle would be revealed as a Green Lantern. And, wouldn't you know it, the "Arrow" finale kind of teed that up. Yet, nothing really ever came of it. Well, speaking at DragonCon (via The Direct), Ramsey addressed that situation in a very meandering way. The main takeaway? He says that thread has yet to be resolved.

"It's not resolved. Eric [Wallace] called me, showrunner of 'The Flash,' and he had a pitch for me to end the saga, the Green Lantern Saga, within the Arrowverse. The reason why he did is because the Arrowverse was ending, right? It's gonna end with Flash and all the other shows would go. We knew, not at the time, I knew but you didn't know yet, that Todd [Helbing] was going to reveal in 'Superman & Lois' that the Superman & Lois-verse, if you will, exists on another planet, on a different Earth, and these characters are still alive. The idea is perhaps there's a world where we can explore the Flash, or maybe just Barry Allen. Maybe he is Flash, maybe he isn't. Is Oliver Queen alive? Maybe he is. Maybe the ring is still there."

"The Flash" season 9 and "Superman & Lois" season 3 are pretty much going to wrap it up for the Arrowverse so it seems less and less likely we'll ever pull on this thread again. But who knows?