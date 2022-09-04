Spider-Man: No Way Home Re-Release Leads Another Abysmal Box Office Weekend With $6 Million

The box office is starving right now, and not even a National Cinema Day event and the re-release of Marvel mega-blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" can provide it with much sustenance.

Variety reports that the "More Fun Stuff" version of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is #1 at the box office this weekend with a take of $6 million. This is even less than last weekend's top-ranked movie, vampire horror "The Invitation," which made its debut with $7 million. "No Way Home" is expected to round out the Labor Day weekend with a total of $7.6 million including Monday, which will be a teeny tiny cherry on top of the $1.9 billion it made worldwide in its original theatrical run. For comparison's sake, 2021's Labor Day box office was led by the release of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which grossed $90 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

It's worth noting that box office totals will have been impacted by National Cinema Day, which resulted in an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers buying tickets at the heavily discounted price of $3 on Saturday. Per Variety, Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman declared that "this event outstripped our biggest expectations." National Cinema Day tickets brought in an estimated $24.3 million out of the weekend's $50 million total, which isn't much of an increase compared to last Saturday's numbers. Still, hopefully it at least succeeded in its goal of reminding people that movie theaters exist, so that they might venture out to them even when there isn't a discount.