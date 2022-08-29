The Invitation Tops Box Office With Just $7 Million In Unnecessarily Terrible Weekend

According to Box Office Mojo, "The Invitation" topped the charts with a mere $7 million. That number is so bad that it almost makes it feel like we're in the heart of the pandemic in 2020 again, when Russel Crowe's "Unhinged" was the only game in town and drive-ins were largely keeping the industry on life support. And yet, the exhibition industry is up and running just fine — though Regal's parent company did just file for bankruptcy. Be that as it may, they are still open and, more to the point, desperately need some business right now.

For the moment, I digress. Circling back to the movie at hand, it didn't perform well critically and the vampire flick simply didn't offer broad enough appeal to get moviegoers out en masse. Nathalie Emmanuel is part of the ensemble for the "Fast & Furious" films and was a major player on "Game of Thrones," but it takes a lot for someone to be a meat-in-seats type of star these days. Point being, this might have been okay on its own but as the winner of the weekend? Ouch. The only good news is that Sony's horror flick reportedly only carries a $10 million production budget, so it should be fine.