Cineworld, Parent Company Of Regal Cinemas, Is Preparing To File For Bankruptcy

A rebound of theatergoers to cinemas doesn't seem to be enough for Cineworld Group Plc, the parent company and owner of Regal Cinemas. Cineworld Group is preparing to file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks following their struggle to rebuild audiences following the pandemic's initial 2020 hit, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The brand is expected to file a chapter 11 petition in the United States and, according to them, is also considering filing an insolvency proceeding in the United Kingdom, as they are a London-based chain with dealings in America as well as abroad.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company revealed on Wednesday, August 17 that "despite a gradual recovery in attendance since reopening theaters last year, recent admissions have lagged below expectations due to a limited film slate. The company is evaluating strategic options to generate liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction. Any such deleveraging likely will be highly dilutive to shareholders."

The British brand previously evaded bankruptcy in 2020 by the skin of its teeth due to emergency funding from creditors amid Covid shutdowns affecting almost 800 of its theaters.