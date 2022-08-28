Get Movie Tickets For Just $3 On September 3 With National Cinema Day Event

If you're old like me, you remember when a movie ticket was only a few bucks and you could get popcorn and a drink with it for less than 10. And now, for one day only, the movie ticket part of that will be true once more. According to the Associated Press, on September 3, 2022, as a part of the newly launched "National Cinema Day," more than 3,000 theaters around the United States will have tickets at no more than $3 regardless of showing or format. The box office hasn't been doing too hot lately, with "The Invitation" leading this past weekend with only a $7 million opening, so the timing couldn't be better. Besides, Labor Day weekend is notoriously tough on the industry, because most Americans are trying to squeeze the last joys out of summer before the colder winter months hit.

The day was organized by the Cinema Foundation, which is the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners. AMC and Regal Cinemas are both participating, as are all of the major film studios. If this ends up bringing more audiences to theaters over Labor Day weekend, then this "National Cinema Day" could be the first of a new yearly tradition. Labor Day weekend could become a time to celebrate the magic of movies, which sounds pretty great to me.