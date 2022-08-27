The Invitation Leads A Deathly Quiet Box Office Weekend With $6-7 Million Opening

While none of these movies were ever blockbusters in the making, their absolute failure to move the box office needle is still surprising. "Three Thousand Years of Longing," a fantasy about a djinn that stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba (who is really not having the best month at the box office), is George Miller's first movie since "Mad Max: Fury Road." That film was a phenomenon, and you'd think it would have earned Miller's future projects must-see status.

The same should be said for Boyega's work following "Star Wars," though the actor has long-since been frank about the racist response to his character in the new trilogy. But even if fans aren't showing up for Boyega (they should, in my opinion), "Breaking" still has a lot going for it. For one thing, the true story-inspired film is among the last onscreen roles to feature legendary "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams. With a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's also fared the best of this week's major releases in terms of critical praise.

Meanwhile, "The Invitation" might not have a built in fan base, but it does have a cool premise, one that makes it look like "Dracula" mixed with "Ready or Not." Trailers show Emmanuel's Evie discovering a long-lost cousin who brings her to an aristocratic and ominous family reunion. She's already in over her head by the time she realizes that not only are the people potentially vampires, but they also seem to be planning her wedding without her consent. It's certainly an interesting premise, one that piqued viewers' curiosity just enough to get the No. 1 spot this weekend — but no more than that.