Thomas Ian Griffith On Cobra Kai Season 5, Dangerous Fights, And Karate Kid III [Interview]

Having just done a rewatch of "The Karate Kid Part III," it's easy to see why it's not universally loved, to say the least. However, when you have several seasons of "Cobra Kai" under your black belt, it ends up being a whole lot more fun. Griffith has fond thoughts of the third film, even if its other star Ralph Macchio still doesn't like it. Griffith said:

"It's funny, because fans are surprised I love 'Karate Kid III,' but a lot of them were like, 'I hated 'Karate Kid,' so it was a very divisive film. But for me, where I was coming from, being the first film, being directed by John Avildsen as young actors, and coming from New York and going, 'Hey, John Avildsen, watched you in this movie.' And when I read the script, it's like they were rewriting it because they had lost Kreese, and they didn't have him for the movie, whatever it was."

The first two films had captivated so many fans, so it's no surprise he was excited to do it. Then he got direction from "Karate Kid" creator himself, Robert Mark Kamen:

"And Robert came and was thinking he had to create a villain better than Kreese. So it's this over the top thing, and now I'm playing the bad guy, a Vietnam vet, and there's no way I could've been in Vietnam [Griffith was born in 1962]. They go, 'Don't worry about it, we're just going to throw you into it.' And then it's like, is this a little much? And Avildsen said, 'This is the humor of this character, this is going to drive that new life into the franchise.' And I was like, 'Okay, I'm going for it.'"

One thing Griffith says he's proud of is Terry Silver's commitment. Of course, Griffith's fondness for the film doesn't mean he's saying this is high art:

"Granted, I'm the first to say, it's not a good film, but I do love that character still, you know what I mean? Because I just go, 'That is so over the top.' I always say, 'If those are the shots they used in the film, can you imagine what the outtakes were? What the hell was I doing? Thank God.' I said, 'God, I was on cocaine back then,' because how do you explain that? But I think, again, being a New York stage actor is like, if the director says this, I'm going for it."

What Griffith likes is the fact that bringing Silver back gives us more information about why he is the way he is: