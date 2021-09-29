The Karate Kid 3-Film Collection In 4K UHD Is Available For Pre-Order Now
Since the "Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai" is one of Netflix's most popular shows, there's no better time to revisit the original franchise. But if you're going to give "The Karate Kid" a proper rewatch, then you might as well do it with the highest quality version available. The good news is that you can soon get your hands on the original "Karate Kid" trilogy in 4K, thanks to "The Karate Kid Collection" box set being released by Sony Pictures this winter. Get all the details on this high-definition re-release below.
The Karate Kid Collection 4K UHD Box Set
If you're a "Karate Kid" franchise completist, you might be disappointed to hear that "The Next Karate Kid" starring Hilary Swank is not included in this box set. Even though it arrived just five years after "The Karate Kid Part III," much like "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," the movie has always been viewed as an outlier as fans prefer to stick with the original set of films starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita as his martial arts mentor Mr. Miyagi.
If you've never seen "The Karate Kid" movies, this will be the perfect way to watch. Here are the official synopses for each of the movies in the collection.
THE KARATE KID
From Academy Award®-winning director John G. Avildsen (1976, ROCKY) comes the highly entertaining, coming-of-age classic that will have you cheering! Starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki "Pat" Morita in his Academy Award®-nominated performance (Best Supporting Actor, 1984) as Mr. Miyagi.
THE KARATE KID PART II
Returning with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) to his Okinawa home for the first time in 45 years, Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita) encounters Yukie (Nobu McCarthy), the woman he left behind when he immigrated to America.
THE KARATE KID PART III
Daniel is in danger of losing it all when he places pride before principle in this powerful sequel to the hit feature films.
As for the special features, you can get the full line-up of those for each movie below.
The Karate Kid 4K Collection Special Features
Each of the movies in "The Karate Kid Collection" comes with their own special features. Well, at least the first two movies in the franchise do. It would appear that Sony Pictures didn't care enough to put anything together for "The Karate Kid Part III." However, when it comes to the first two movies, you will find some new deleted scenes included along with the special features that have been ported over from previous Blu-ray releases of the films. Plus, "The Karate Kid Part II" comes with a new commentary track by stars Ralph Macchio and Tamlyn Tomita. Get the full list of all the special features for each movie below.
THE KARATE KID
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Mastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision
- English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio
- NEW: Deleted Scenes
- "Remembering The Karate Kid"– A reflective look back with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove
- Theatrical Trailer
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in high definition
- English 5.1
- Blu-Pop Pop-Up Track
- Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita
- "The Way of The Karake Kid" Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette
- "Beyond the Form" Featurette
- "East Meets West: A Composer's Notebook"
- "Life of Bonsai" Featurette
THE KARATE KID PART II
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision
- English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio
- NEW: Commentary with Ralph Macchio and Tamlyn Tomita
- NEW: Deleted Scene
- Theatrical Trailer
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in high definition
- English 5.1
- Blu-Pop™ Pop-Up Track
- Original Featurette: "The Sequel"
THE KARATE KID PART III
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision
- English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio
- Theatrical Trailer
BLU-RAY DISC
- Feature presented in high definition
- English 5.1
"The Karate Kid Collection" is available for pre-order on Amazon right now, and it will be released on December 7, 2021.