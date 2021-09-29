The Karate Kid 3-Film Collection In 4K UHD Is Available For Pre-Order Now

If you're a "Karate Kid" franchise completist, you might be disappointed to hear that "The Next Karate Kid" starring Hilary Swank is not included in this box set. Even though it arrived just five years after "The Karate Kid Part III," much like "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," the movie has always been viewed as an outlier as fans prefer to stick with the original set of films starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita as his martial arts mentor Mr. Miyagi.

If you've never seen "The Karate Kid" movies, this will be the perfect way to watch. Here are the official synopses for each of the movies in the collection.

THE KARATE KID

From Academy Award®-winning director John G. Avildsen (1976, ROCKY) comes the highly entertaining, coming-of-age classic that will have you cheering! Starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki "Pat" Morita in his Academy Award®-nominated performance (Best Supporting Actor, 1984) as Mr. Miyagi.

THE KARATE KID PART II

Returning with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) to his Okinawa home for the first time in 45 years, Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita) encounters Yukie (Nobu McCarthy), the woman he left behind when he immigrated to America.

THE KARATE KID PART III

Daniel is in danger of losing it all when he places pride before principle in this powerful sequel to the hit feature films.

As for the special features, you can get the full line-up of those for each movie below.