Carry On: Everything We Know About The Taron Egerton-Led Netflix Thriller From Jaume Collet-Serra

Jaume Collet-Serra has a fascinating filmography that gets more and more interesting as time goes on. His debut feature was the aughts horror "House of Wax" remake, but he's now at the helm of the DC superhero movie "Black Adam." While the general public may know him best for his films like the Dwayne Johnson-starring "Jungle Cruise" or the Liam Neeson action thrillers "Unknown," "Non-Stop," "Run All Night," and "The Commuter," to horror fans, he'll always be the man behind "Orphan" and "The Shallows." After his foray into the DC Extended Universe, Jaume Collet-Serra is returning to his thrilling roots with the new film "Carry On."

"Carry On" marks the first collaborative effort between Netflix and Amblin as part of the overall deal Amblin signed with the streaming giant last year. TJ Fixman ("Ratchet & Clank," "Past Midnight," "Overstrike") was behind the screenplay's first draft, with Michael Green ("American Gothic," "Blade Runner 2049," "Logan") providing the finishing touches. No word yet on whether or not the film will be exclusive to Netflix or if it will also see a theatrical release through Universal, but we will be following the project as things develop and will update as information becomes available.

Little is known about "Carry On" at this time, but here's everything we know so far.