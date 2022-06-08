Jaume Collett-Serra's Black Adam Is The Dirty Harry Of Superhero Movies

Now that we have so many of them, it's up to new superhero entries to distinguish themselves from all the rest. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson's upcoming "Black Adam," he's already got a great archetype in the clutch: he considers the character to be the "Dirty Harry" of superheroes.

During a Q&A at the press day for "Black Adam," Johnson explained where the comparison came from: "Very early, one of the things that Jaume had said was, what's your favorite Clint Eastwood movie? [Johnson replied] Probably 'Dirty Harry' or 'Unforgiven.' And he goes, well, that makes sense because Black Adam is unforgiving. But also, we should make the 'Dirty Harry' of superheroes and supervillains."

Director Jaume Collet-Serra — who is perhaps best known for his work on 2005's "House of Wax," 2009's "Orphan," and 2016's "The Shallows" — elaborated on Johnson's comparisons to the tone of the 1971 neo-noir classic. "We wanted to, like, strike a tone that — in a world where [everything is] black and white, not everything is black and white," Collet-Serra explained. "You need to kind of operate in that gray area. And that's what we tried to do."