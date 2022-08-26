Superhero Bits: Mark Ruffalo On How Long He'll Play Hulk, Dan Lin's DC Deal Isn't Done Yet & More

Mark Ruffalo has been a part of the MCU for a decade since taking over for Edward Norton as Hulk in 2012's "The Avengers." Currently, he's starring in "She-Hulk" but, beyond that, his future in the role remains somewhat uncertain. So, how long will he play Bruce Banner? In a recent chat with Variety, Ruffalo explained that he has no idea, yet seemed very open to sticking with it, so long as Marvel will have him.

"I don't know! I'm always surprised that I'm still here. I mean, me and Ed Norton joke that the Hulk is like our generation's Hamlet — we're all going to get a shot at it. I keep waiting for the next version of it. I mean, I'll probably do it as long as they'll have me, if people are interested, and I can bring something that's interesting to me to it, and interesting to the fans. But I have no idea. I mean, you know, when you look at the comics, there's some pretty grizzled, old versions of him. I'm like, OK, the 67-year-old Hulk, that would be interesting — if all of us are still here making movies and there's a world that allows for us to do that anymore. With what we're living in and heading towards, the future feels more precarious than any other time. So I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. But I hope I'm still around to do it."