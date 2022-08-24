How Meerkats Helped Influence The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power [Exclusive]

There are many elements of Middle-earth and the "Lord of the Rings" movies that have become part of popular culture, including the way elves and dwarves look, or the existence of ents. But while people love their elves and ancient human kings, there is no Middle-earth without hobbits.

Out of all the creatures that inhabit Arda, there is nothing quite like hobbits. As Gandalf once said, hobbits really are amazing creatures. "You can learn all that there is to know about their ways in a month, and yet after a hundred years they can still surprise you at a pinch."

Indeed, where would the Fellowship of the Ring be without the hobbits? Would the ents have attacked Isengard without Meriadoc Brandybuck convincing Treebeard to have an Entmoot to decide whether to get involved in the war? Would the army of Rohan have made it to Minas Tirith without Peregrin Took? Would the ring have been destroyed had it not been for Frodo and Sam?

There is no separating Middle-earth from hobbits. This is why, even when turning back the clock for "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to thousands of years before the rest of Middle-earth discovered what a halfling was, the show is still introducing a proto race of hobbits, referred to as harfoots. We don't know much about how the harfoots will play into the story, but we do know one curious influence on how harfoots act.