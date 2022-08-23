Lost Ollie Actor Tim Blake Nelson Made A Very Specific Request Before Signing On
If you are looking for an adorable series to watch soon, then the Netflix live-action/animated hybrid "Lost Ollie" should be on your watchlist. Try to get through the trailer without at least being on the verge of tears, we dare you.
In all seriousness, "Lost Ollie" looks heartwrenching and sweet, something that might be sorely needed right now. If that wasn't enough, it's got a pretty great cast rounding out the miniseries. On the live-action side, you've got Jake Johnson and Gina Rodriguez playing the parents of a young boy named Billy (newcomer Kesler Talbot), and for the CG-animated segments, you've got Jonathan Groff voicing the titular patchwork toy rabbit. Mary J. Blige also lends her voice to a colorful creation named Rosy.
However, one voice you might recognize in the animated segments is that of Tim Blake Nelson, who voices the clown figurine Zozo. Thanks to his wisdom and melancholy, he becomes an integral part of Ollie's journey to finding Billy once again. He also happens to be a pretty soulful singer, as well. According to show creator Shannon Tindle in an interview with /Film's Rafael Motamayor, this aspect of the character was formed a bit by fate.
Hear that lonesome whippoorwill
As melancholy as Zozo is, it shouldn't be surprising that he's a bit of a crooner. According to Tindle, the obvious artist for Zozo to cover on "Lost Ollie" was Hank Williams. In the interview, he explained that a moment of the series that features a cover of Williams' 1949 classic "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," felt appropriate upon the casting of Nelson. However, it's not for the reasons that you may think.
"When [the song] was in the script and we were going out for casting, Tim Blake Nelson was our first and really only choice for Zozo," Tindle said. "So we were very lucky to get him, but [...] he's like, 'Hey, I want to do this, but I want to make sure I get to sing some Hank Williams in there.'"
Now that is some serendipitous timing. Look, after "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," any opportunity to hear Nelson sing a nice tune is one that should never go to waste. Thankfully, Tindle wasn't about to waste this opportunity.
"I was like, 'Yes, absolutely. If I can give you more, I will,'" Tindle said. "On the [recording] calls, he'd bring his guitar, and he'd be playing guitar, and he'd sing a little bit."
If you want to hear Nelson cover Hank Williams, check out "Lost Ollie" when it arrives on Netflix on Wednesday.