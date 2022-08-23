Lost Ollie Actor Tim Blake Nelson Made A Very Specific Request Before Signing On

If you are looking for an adorable series to watch soon, then the Netflix live-action/animated hybrid "Lost Ollie" should be on your watchlist. Try to get through the trailer without at least being on the verge of tears, we dare you.

In all seriousness, "Lost Ollie" looks heartwrenching and sweet, something that might be sorely needed right now. If that wasn't enough, it's got a pretty great cast rounding out the miniseries. On the live-action side, you've got Jake Johnson and Gina Rodriguez playing the parents of a young boy named Billy (newcomer Kesler Talbot), and for the CG-animated segments, you've got Jonathan Groff voicing the titular patchwork toy rabbit. Mary J. Blige also lends her voice to a colorful creation named Rosy.

However, one voice you might recognize in the animated segments is that of Tim Blake Nelson, who voices the clown figurine Zozo. Thanks to his wisdom and melancholy, he becomes an integral part of Ollie's journey to finding Billy once again. He also happens to be a pretty soulful singer, as well. According to show creator Shannon Tindle in an interview with /Film's Rafael Motamayor, this aspect of the character was formed a bit by fate.