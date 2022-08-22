Rick And Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Is Obsessed With Marvel's Expanding Multiverse [Exclusive]

Hollywood's hottest club this year is the multiverse. It's in everything, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Cinematic Universe (live-action and animation), "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and even Warner Bros. and Player First Games' "MultiVersus" game (where you can play Arya Stark and punch Superman in the face while Bugs Bunny stands and watches). Then there's "Rick and Morty," a show that has spent years exploring sci-fi concepts both high and low, both simple and complex, using the idea of the multiverse for hilarious and very dumb jokes like a sofa sitting on a human and calling the phone delivery using a slice of pizza.

Say what you will about the show's fandom or its repetitiveness, but "Rick and Morty" did help introduce the idea of alternate universes and dimensions to the mainstream. Sure, there may be inconsistencies here and there, but what other show has a literal council of alternate dimension versions of the main character as a recurring villain?

Now that everyone and their studio executive are entering the multiverse game, how does "Rick and Morty" co-creator and executive producer Justin Roiland feel about big budget franchises also dealing with the multiverse? /Film's Ethan Anderton attended a roundtable interview and heard Roiland himself share his enthusiasm for this trend.