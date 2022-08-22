Justin Roiland Isn't Looking To End Rick And Morty Anytime Soon

The Adult Swim staple "Rick and Morty" is gearing up to release its sixth season on September 4, 2022, and the series shows no signs of slowing down. Originally premiering in December of 2013, "Rick and Morty" has since gone on to only increase in popularity with the release of each new season. Even though there were sometimes two-year delays between seasons, interest in the show hardly ever waned.

Those long waits between seasons only made anticipation and expectations skyrocket for the episodes to come. Thankfully, the animation, storytelling, and performance quality didn't wane, either. If anything, co-creators Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, and the rest of the team behind the series have continued to hone their craft and make the show progressively better. "Rick and Morty" not having a significant drop in quality makes what Justin Roiland says about the longevity show easier to handle. "Rick and Morty" still has another four seasons left after this upcoming premiere, and if things continue to go well, the show may very well last long past that current episode order.