Batgirl Composer Natalie Holt Was Going To Use A Key Element Of Danny Elfman's Batman 1989 Score

Is there any better way to guarantee people are going to keep talking about a project than keeping it locked away from prying eyes? Such is the quandary presented by "Batgirl" and "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt," two films that might've come and gone with only so much fanfare had Warner Bros. Discovery released them as originally planned. Instead, the movies were shelved at the eleventh hour as the result of what amounts to a glorified tax write-off, at a point where the pair were either near or already well into the final stages of post-production.

The optics are particularly bad when it comes to "Batgirl," a superhero film that features a Latina woman as its lead ("In the Heights" star Leslie Grace), a script by a British-Asian woman ("Bumblebee" and "Birds of Prey" writer Christina Hodson), two Belgian-Moroccan directors ("Bad Boys for Life" and "Ms. Marvel" duo Adil & Bilall), and a beloved actor who's only just begun his well-deserved career renaissance as its villain (Brendan Fraser). That's to mention nothing of composer Natalie Holt, who broke out with her music for the "Loki" series before becoming the first woman to score a live-action "Star Wars" projects thanks to "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Let's also not forget the movie's much-hyped, not-so-secret guest star in the form of Michael Keaton, reprising his role as the Caped Crusader from Tim Burton's "Batman" and its sequel, "Batman Returns." As if all that wouldn't be enough, Holt even had plans to incorporate a key element of Danny Elfman's score for Burton's films in "Batgirl," as a way of further honoring their legacy.