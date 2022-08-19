House Of Spoils: Everything We Know So Far About The Blumhouse Thriller Starring Ariana DeBose

Ah, they grow up so quickly. It seems like only yesterday Ariana DeBose was playing "The Bullet" that inches closer and closer to ending Alexander Hamilton's life over the course of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash-hit "Hamilton." Now, she's an Oscar-winning actor thanks to "West Side Story" and is snagging all manner of gigs, from a role on "Westworld" to a part in Sony's Spider-Man Universe with the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter." On top of all that, DeBose is slated to return for even more meta musical mischief in the second season of "Schmigadoon!"

Adding to her workload, DeBose has now lined up a leading role in Blumhouse's "House of Spoils." The original thriller hales from writers and directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, the duo behind the splendidly chilly, sea-soaked, Coen Brothers-style crime-comedy "Blow the Man Down." With their latest project, Cole and Krudy are venturing even further into the realm of pure horror, which would be intriguing news on its own, even without a sparkling talent like DeBose attached. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.