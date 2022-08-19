The Advantage TV Has Over Films, According To She-Hulk's Jessica Gao

Let's be honest. Every single new Marvel movie or Disney+ series these days comes with endless amounts of PR spin about how "different" and "unique" it is from all the rest — and almost every time, that simply doesn't end up being the case. It's true that "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" stands a better chance of actually living up to such lofty goals, in no small part due to the character's rich source material, and, of course, star Tatiana Maslany's endlessly watchable charisma. Right from the start, Marvel president Kevin Feige has touted this new series as a "half-hour legal comedy" that would be able to explore new territory that the movies simply can't.

Series creator and writer Jessica Gao clearly agrees, which is what helped draw her to this project in the first place. Despite some missteps in the premiere episode, "She-Hulk" shows plenty of promise as a very different kind of adventure set in the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Where Jennifer Walters' more famous cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) has embarked on missions where the fate of the universe itself was at risk, the main drama at the heart of "She-Hulk" revolves around how Jennifer will be able to continue her legal career without interruption.

To Gao, what truly sets this show apart comes from the fact that, well, it's a show as opposed to a movie. As simple as that sounds, she has a pretty good point!