What Sets She-Hulk Apart From The Rest Of The MCU, According To The Cast And Crew

If the promotional tour for Marvel's latest series has proven one thing, it's that we're all a little hot for big, green people. Of course, the Hulk has always been hot (don't fight me on that), but aside from a rather risque moment in "Thor: Ragnarok" — and a disappointing, half-baked romance in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" — said hotness has never gotten much acknowledgement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All that is poised to change, however, with "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The Disney+ series features not just one Hulk, but three — and one of them is a muscular lady! It's time to check on your friends who've got a soft spot for monsters and muscles, because "She-Hulk" will likely be awakening something in somebody.

And for the record, that's nothing to be embarrassed about. In fact, it's what makes "She-Hulk" such a unique addition to Marvel's Cinematic Universe. The series is not shy at all about depicting its hero, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), as a sexual being, or about addressing sex in general. It's taken a long time for the MCU to use love and romance in a way that actually feels, well ... real — but according to the creators of "She-Hulk," it was a make-or-break aspect to the series.