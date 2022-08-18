How She-Hulk's Plot Structure Lends Itself To So Many Cameos

It's no secret that Marvel Studios loves a cheeky cameo. Kevin Feige and co. essentially wrote the book on interconnected storytelling for the 21st Century. With dozens of crisscrossing projects under Marvel's belt (and countless more plotted out for the foreseeable future), it's second nature to expect one superhero to appear in a movie or TV series that focuses on another. Sometimes it works ... and sometimes it doesn't. But as long as the Marvel machine keeps chugging, the cameos will likely keep on coming, for better or worse.

In a lot of cases, a cameo is deployed to set up a future Marvel project, or even help tease a new phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, they don't always add too much to the story at hand, and they're often lacking a bit of, well, fun. Fortunately, with Marvel gradually embracing comedy more and more on the television front (and in recent films too), the cameo fatigue is, ever so slightly, beginning to ebb. This couldn't be more true than with new series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which is poised to take the MCU fully into sitcom territory. With a wacky-but-lovable protagonist in Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), and an appropriate court-case-of-the-week conceit, "She-Hulk" is uniquely qualified to bring a few familiar faces into its world and make it feel natural.