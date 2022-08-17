Abomination Showed Up In Shang-Chi Because Of His She-Hulk Role

The beauty of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or a source of never-ending consternation, depending on who you talk to — is that continuity, for the most part, matters. Characters who were introduced years ago could very well pop up again at the most unexpected time and with an entirely new outlook from when we last saw them. Sometimes, these instances come with the full weight of the passage of time, like when Natalie Portman's Jane Foster finally returned in "Thor: Love and Thunder" as the Mighty Thor after remaining noticeably absent since 2013's "Thor: The Dark World." More often, such cameos are played for laughs as a way to further tie the MCU together — think of Shaun Taub's Ho Yinsen, the doctor who saved Tony Stark's life in that cave in the first "Iron Man," showing up once more in the opening flashback of "Iron Man 3."

One rather surprising return, especially given the way that this particular movie has never quite fit in with the rest of the franchise, comes in the form of Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination from "The Incredible Hulk." Fans were surprised to see the super-soldier's cameo in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" revealed in the marketing ahead of time, perhaps hinting at bigger things to come. Those bigger things have arrived (quite literally, in fact) with the Disney+ series "She-Hulk," starring Tatiana Maslany and packed with a wide assortment of familiar faces.

Roth will once again reprise his role as the one-time Hulk antagonist and, in a further example of embracing the franchise's #ItsAllConnected motto, it turns out that his appearance in "Shang-Chi" specifically came about thanks to his role in "She-Hulk."