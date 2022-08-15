Why Bryce Dallas Howard Made So Much Less Money Than Chris Pratt On The Jurassic World Movies
Ever since the first "Jurassic World" movie premiered in 2015, both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have been fittingly billed as co-leads, accurately reflecting the amount of screen time they share, the importance of their characters to the narrative, and the main draw (on the human side of things, at least) behind the success of this trilogy. Disappointingly, however, the behind-the-scenes accounting tells a very different story.
When you look back at how the dino-chomping trilogy has ultimately unfolded upon the recent release of "Jurassic World Dominion," it becomes immediately clear that Howard's Claire Dearing has significantly influenced the events of each movie and undergone a far more dramatic arc than even Pratt's Owen Grady has. And yet, according to Howard herself, the scourge of pay disparity between genders has reared its ugly head once again. This is hardly a rare occurrence, as evidenced by recent stories such as Neve Campbell walking away from the "Scream" franchise that she's largely responsible for in the first place, Lady Gaga receiving only half of what her "Joker" co-star Joaquin Phoenix is receiving for the upcoming sequel, and Michelle Williams not being paid fairly for "All the Money in the World" reshoots.
The latest example of this troubling trend concerns Howard's pay on one of the most reliably performing blockbuster franchises (with the added bonus of not being based on superheroes) currently in the marketplace. As much as she's established herself on both sides of the camera as a name brand to herself, the contract she signed for all three "Jurassic World" movies back in 2014 reflected a much different set of circumstances. Luckily, at the very least, the actor reveals that Pratt has stepped up and helped her receive her due in other negotiable areas.
Life finds a way?
For as much progress as the film industry has collectively made over the years, it can sometimes feel we're still just running in place — if not actively moving backwards. In this case, the problem stems from the leverage (or lack thereof) afforded to Bryce Dallas Howard when cast for the "Jurassic World" movies. In an interview with Insider (via Variety), the actor revealed that previous reports of the pay disparity between herself and co-star Chris Pratt were actually the exact opposite of exaggerated. In her own words:
"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."
Maybe it's just because genuinely sincere examples of people doing the right thing feel so rare these days, but her next remarks at least add a silver lining to the situation:
"What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce.'"
While some may roll their eyes at the generational wealth at stake here, the issue has a trickle-down effect to much lesser-known actors, as well. If the biggest names are subject to these practices, what about everyone else?
"Jurassic World Dominion" comes to digital and Blu-ray/DVD on August 16, 2022.