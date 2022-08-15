Why Bryce Dallas Howard Made So Much Less Money Than Chris Pratt On The Jurassic World Movies

Ever since the first "Jurassic World" movie premiered in 2015, both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have been fittingly billed as co-leads, accurately reflecting the amount of screen time they share, the importance of their characters to the narrative, and the main draw (on the human side of things, at least) behind the success of this trilogy. Disappointingly, however, the behind-the-scenes accounting tells a very different story.

When you look back at how the dino-chomping trilogy has ultimately unfolded upon the recent release of "Jurassic World Dominion," it becomes immediately clear that Howard's Claire Dearing has significantly influenced the events of each movie and undergone a far more dramatic arc than even Pratt's Owen Grady has. And yet, according to Howard herself, the scourge of pay disparity between genders has reared its ugly head once again. This is hardly a rare occurrence, as evidenced by recent stories such as Neve Campbell walking away from the "Scream" franchise that she's largely responsible for in the first place, Lady Gaga receiving only half of what her "Joker" co-star Joaquin Phoenix is receiving for the upcoming sequel, and Michelle Williams not being paid fairly for "All the Money in the World" reshoots.

The latest example of this troubling trend concerns Howard's pay on one of the most reliably performing blockbuster franchises (with the added bonus of not being based on superheroes) currently in the marketplace. As much as she's established herself on both sides of the camera as a name brand to herself, the contract she signed for all three "Jurassic World" movies back in 2014 reflected a much different set of circumstances. Luckily, at the very least, the actor reveals that Pratt has stepped up and helped her receive her due in other negotiable areas.