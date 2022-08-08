One Stranger Things Season 4 VFX Shot Took A Ridiculously Long Time To Create

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" surely packed a punch. The latest season saw the characters spend a lot of time inside the Upside Down, a twisted mirror of the town of Hawkins that is covered in slimy tentacles that share a hive mind and swarming with demobats that are out to get you. All this dark mayhem comes thanks to the VFX team that was extremely committed to upping the ante this season.

VFX Supervisor Julien Hery recently spoke to Collider about one particular shot in "Stranger Things" season 4 that was two years (!) in the making. Hery explained that the VFX team started working on season 4 as early as 2020, and the pandemic allowed them more time to re-do certain shots in a way that matched the evolved tone of the show. Hery said:

"We started before the pandemic...we started to work on it more than two years ago. We actually started to develop a few looks...And when it [the pandemic] stopped, we kept working on one or two shots. One is a flyover of Hawkins — to follow the bats over Hawkins, and then you land onto the Creel House. And this shot took us almost a year and half or two years of making it happen, changing the animation, and there was plenty of time, so we took like such a long time to develop that shot. So it was pretty cool."

Who knew that mapping a demobat's point of view of the Upside Down would turn out to be so time-consuming? Surely, Hery and his team had good reason to chip away at a single sequence: it is the viewer's first entry-point into the evolved Upside Down in season 4.