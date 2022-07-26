Lucasfilm's Executive Vice President Agrees That VFX Artists 'Don't Get The Credit They Deserve' [Exclusive]

ILM's reputation precedes it, but the entertainment industry relies on the hidden toil of plenty of other effects houses and below-the-line crew members. Right now, there's a major movie out in theaters, Jordan Peele's "Nope," that's all about the pursuit of miracles and the human cost of spectacle — how it can lead to exploitation. Over the last year, events like "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death and the narrowly averted IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) strike have brought renewed attention to the sometimes-unsafe and exploitative working conditions behind the scenes of film and television productions.

This is not a new issue but rather something that's woven deep into the fabric of Hollywood history, even on family-friendly movies like "Toy Story 2," where the animators were working under such a time crunch that a third of them developed some form of RSI (repetitive stress injury) like carpal tunnel syndrome. In recent weeks, we've also heard VFX artists speaking out against Marvel Studios and its unrealistic VFX demands.

When you come home from your job and sit down to watch something, it's easy to forget that the people who made it were also working long hours and essentially doing so in a freelance capacity. Speaking from personal experience, being a freelancer and having the hand that feeds you impose irrational deadlines doesn't always lead to the best work. Studios might be chasing spectacle but they're also chasing a buck, trying to turn a profit as they pump out content for viewers to consume.

Next time you see questionable visual effects onscreen, just remember that it may not be the artists' fault, and next time you see amazing effects onscreen, just remember that there were people behind those, too. Their names can be found in the credits.