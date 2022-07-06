How Stranger Things Season 4 Went Running Up That Hill With A Mix Of VFX And Real Sets

A lot of directors rely on the robust realism of digital effects to create their universes. The downside of constructing the set in post-production is that it requires the cast to interact primarily with green screens. The "Stranger Things 4" crew chose to use a hybrid of practical and digital effects instead, giving the actors something material to work with. This provides the hit Netflix series with a texture of authenticity.

"Stranger Things" is a nostalgic sci-fi horror series set in the '80s. It centers around a group of kids united in their love of Dungeons and Dragons. One day they stumble upon Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a girl with telekinetic powers who had recently escaped from a lab. When supernatural powers from a terrifying alternate dimension begin claiming victims, the kids must help Eleven fight to save the world from being overtaken by monsters.

In Season 4, a new villain is introduced — Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). He is the most human of all the monsters in the series, which in many ways makes him the biggest threat. He invades the minds of troubled teenagers, like Max (Sadie Sink), and accesses their darkest memories to torture them with hallucinations. He almost succeeds in killing Max when she accidentally lands herself inside his Mind Lair, but she makes a narrow escape in an epic battle scene.