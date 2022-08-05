Why Netflix's The Sandman Series Has No Connection To The DC Universe

Things are certainly, um, happening in the world of DC. The CW's "The Flash" TV show has been canceled, effectively marking the end of the Arrowverse as we know it; Warner Bros. has elected to shelve its already-finished "Batgirl" film in a move that's sent shockwaves through the industry; and who even knows what's going to come of "The Flash" movie, given the growing number of disturbing allegations raised against its star, Ezra Miler.

In light of all that, one imagines the creatives on Netflix's "The Sandman" TV series are probably breathing a sigh of relief after taking steps to distance the show from the rest of the DC Universe. The original comic books written by Neil Gaiman and illustrated by an all-star team of artists were published under DC's Vertigo label from 1989 to 1996, yet they began with one foot planted firmly in the DC Comics universe. Early issues of the comics even saw the likes of John Constantine and members of the Justice League show up, with the lesser-known DC superhero Element Girl later being featured as the focus of a one-off "Sandman" story titled "Facade."

Eventually, however, Gaiman's comic book series "just sort of wound up wandering off into its own place," as he put it in an interview with Variety. That process only sped up over time, to the degree that, as he kept on writing, Gaiman essentially began to pretend "The Sandman" had always existed separately from the DC universe proper. Or, as he put it: