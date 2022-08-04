Quentin Tarantino Says This Steven Spielberg Classic Is 'The Greatest Movie Ever Made'

While "Jaws" is a wonderful movie and often considered one of the greatest of all time, its classification as a "movie" rather than a "film" might rub people the wrong way. After all, there doesn't really seem to be a difference between the two. However, Tarantino doesn't feel the same way, and his classification of "Jaws" as a movie and not a film shouldn't underscore how much he loves Steven Spielberg's classic.

"What I meant by that, to one degree or another, is that Spielberg and a lot of his cohorts grew up seeing those kinds of movies in the theater," Tarantino explained, referring to the acclaimed director's youth in the 1950s and 1960s. He argues that, while movies like "Journey to the Center of the Earth" and "Fantastic Voyage" are hallmarks of moviemaking, they certainly could've been directed better.

"They were assignments given to journeyman directors who did their best with them," he continued. "As opposed to a Spielberg, who was like, no, this is exactly the kind of movie he likes. This is exactly the kind of movie he was put on Earth to make. And he's going to make it, within an inch of his life, as effective as it possibly can be."

