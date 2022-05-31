Quentin Tarantino's Next Project Is A Nonfiction Novel Titled Cinema Speculation

Yeah, we're all waiting for word on Quentin Tarantino's next and final movie project, but it seems we'll have to make it through another book before his 10th film.

According to book publisher HarperCollins, the famed director is releasing his second book, which is slated to be released in the fall. This foray into the literary world is a nonfiction entry titled "Cinema Speculation." The theory and criticism book plays with both types of work, while also delving into the artist's personal history through pivotal American movies from the 1970s.

This isn't Tarantino's first time writing a book. His first was the novelization of his 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a historical fiction retelling of the Tate-LaBianca murders. The book, which was released in summer 2021, follows the film's protagonists, lost and conflicted TV actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), throughout both the future and the past.