Quentin Tarantino's Next Project Is A Nonfiction Novel Titled Cinema Speculation
Yeah, we're all waiting for word on Quentin Tarantino's next and final movie project, but it seems we'll have to make it through another book before his 10th film.
According to book publisher HarperCollins, the famed director is releasing his second book, which is slated to be released in the fall. This foray into the literary world is a nonfiction entry titled "Cinema Speculation." The theory and criticism book plays with both types of work, while also delving into the artist's personal history through pivotal American movies from the 1970s.
This isn't Tarantino's first time writing a book. His first was the novelization of his 2019 film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a historical fiction retelling of the Tate-LaBianca murders. The book, which was released in summer 2021, follows the film's protagonists, lost and conflicted TV actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), throughout both the future and the past.
Tarantino's next text
While it's certainly not everyone's cup of tea, Tarantino did get a moderately positive response for his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" novel, so it makes sense to see him trying his hand at a second book. Additionally, he prides himself on his film theory and criticism background — all he's ever had is an opinion, really, but hey, that's the same as most critics — with his love of films putting him in the position of being a lifelong student of the medium. No matter the assertions he makes in this book, it will be interesting to see his line of thinking, and to some extent, how much he'll be able to get away with ahead of his last film.
According to HarperCollins, the book synopsis reads:
"In addition to being among the most celebrated of contemporary filmmakers, Quentin Tarantino is possibly the most joyously infectious movie lover alive. For years he has touted in interviews his eventual turn to writing books about films. Now, with 'Cinema Speculation,' the time has come, and the results are everything his passionate fans — and all movie lovers — could have hoped for. Organized around key American films from the 1970s, all of which he first saw as a young moviegoer at the time, this book is as intellectually rigorous and insightful as it is rollicking and entertaining. At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT's and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever."
"Cinema Speculation" is due to hit stores on October 25, 2022.