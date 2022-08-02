The Veil: Everything We Know About The New Elisabeth Moss Series From Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight

Whoever claimed that it's possible for there to be too much of a good thing clearly didn't hear the latest industry news. Here's a headline for you: Incredibly talented actor Elisabeth Moss teams up with "Peaky Blinders" mastermind Steven Knight for a brand-new limited series. Fans of "Mad Men," "The Invisible Man," and obviously "The Handmaid's Tale" (to name but a few!) need no reminder of just what the Emmy Award-winning Moss is capable of when matched with the perfect material. Meanwhile, those who've enjoyed Knight's many, many collaborations over the years with some of the best performers in the business can point to 2013's "Locke," the Kristen Stewart-starring "Spencer," and "Peaky Blinders" as proof of the brilliant projects that the writer already has under his belt. Put the two artists together, and there's simply no telling just how good this upcoming production will be.

Variety reports that Moss and Knight will join forces on "The Veil," an exciting new thriller series that will no doubt stir up plenty of buzz when it's finally ready for viewers to see for themselves. Having just been announced, however, details are still coming in and we'll have to wait quite some time before this inches closer to becoming a reality. Until then, here's everything we know so far about "The Veil."