Here's How Matt Reeves Is Leaving His Mark On HBO Max's The Penguin Series
Colin Farrell's scene-stealing portrayal of Gotham mob boss Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" paved the way for the upcoming HBO Max spin-off series, "The Penguin." After the explosive box office success of "The Batman," Warner Bros. announced this limited series sometime in March this year, and the show is set to expand Reeves' world with the titular mob boss at the center. As Reeves will not be helming the spin-off series, how faithful will its world building be to "The Batman" director's gritty, grimy vision of Gotham?
Per Farrell himself, "The Penguin" will have Reeves' fingerprints all over it, as the director is meticulously involved with the show's storyboarding process. Speaking to ET, Farrell clarified that Reeves, who is serving as executive producer for the show, is very much in control of the show's creative direction and is deciding the "structure of the scripts," among other things. The actor said:
"Matt's up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous. He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over 'The Penguin' as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's going to direct them. And so, it's exciting."
Obsessive or not, Reeves knows what he is doing. "The Batman" reinvigorated the superhero genre by etching a stark, nuanced origin story for the titular character without relying on rehashed tropes. Moreover, Reeves' Oz Cobblepot is a fresh, thrilling take on a classic Batman villain and the director's close involvement with the much-anticipated "The Penguin" is good news for everyone involved.
A delightfully villainous origin story
Although details about the HBO Max spin-off are tightly under wraps, "The Penguin" has been described as a dark DC drama that will take a "Scarface"-like approach to Cobblepot's rise to power. Cobblepot's story has been traced on the small screen before, as CW's "Gotham" brought the waddling antihero's eventful arc to life (with great success, might I add, boosted by a moving performance by Robin Lord Taylor). However, the upcoming HBO Max spin-off series will be the first to focus exclusively on The Penguin, allowing Farrell to play the role in a way that's equal parts hilarious and terrifying.
With Reeves' streamlining the narrative aspects of the show, Cobblepot will potentially have plenty of room to grow into the powerful, unhinged man he is in "The Batman." Will Cobblepot be painted as a man pushed to the extremes by a cruel, unforgiving Gotham or will he be power-hungry and opportunistic from the get-go? These questions can be answered adequately by the show, allowing grey areas to be realized in mature, compelling ways. Nonetheless, one can always expect madness and mayhem, which is hardwired into Cobblepot's character in the film and Gotham as a city.
We cannot wait to see Farrell in full-blown prosthetics again, and hopefully, we will see more of his awkward waddling, preferably right after a tense action sequence. A release date for "The Penguin" has not been revealed yet, but stay tuned for more updates in the near future. Till then, take it easy, sweetheart.