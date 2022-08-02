Here's How Matt Reeves Is Leaving His Mark On HBO Max's The Penguin Series

Colin Farrell's scene-stealing portrayal of Gotham mob boss Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" paved the way for the upcoming HBO Max spin-off series, "The Penguin." After the explosive box office success of "The Batman," Warner Bros. announced this limited series sometime in March this year, and the show is set to expand Reeves' world with the titular mob boss at the center. As Reeves will not be helming the spin-off series, how faithful will its world building be to "The Batman" director's gritty, grimy vision of Gotham?

Per Farrell himself, "The Penguin" will have Reeves' fingerprints all over it, as the director is meticulously involved with the show's storyboarding process. Speaking to ET, Farrell clarified that Reeves, who is serving as executive producer for the show, is very much in control of the show's creative direction and is deciding the "structure of the scripts," among other things. The actor said:

"Matt's up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous. He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over 'The Penguin' as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's going to direct them. And so, it's exciting."

Obsessive or not, Reeves knows what he is doing. "The Batman" reinvigorated the superhero genre by etching a stark, nuanced origin story for the titular character without relying on rehashed tropes. Moreover, Reeves' Oz Cobblepot is a fresh, thrilling take on a classic Batman villain and the director's close involvement with the much-anticipated "The Penguin" is good news for everyone involved.