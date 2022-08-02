How Light & Magic Led Director Lawrence Kasdan To New Insights About George Lucas

It's easy to dismiss George Lucas as the filmmaker who struck gold with "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones," then spent the rest of his career coasting on the success of those mega-popular franchises (not that anyone could blame him for doing just that). In truth, however, Lucas has never stopped pushing the envelope as an artist, even when it comes to his biggest hits. Indeed, for all the flak he's gotten — some of it, admittedly, deserved — for prioritizing the advancement of CGI and digital filmmaking over the story in his "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, there's also no denying just how revolutionary those movies were in terms of their many technical achievements.

The docu-series "Light & Magic" further illustrates the impact Lucas has had on the film industry by exploring the history of his visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic. As seen in the six-part project, what began as a ragtag team of hippie types and weirdo tech enthusiasts assembled by Lucas and John Dykstra in 1975 has gone on to become a powerhouse responsible for shaping the very way movies are made over the last 50-odd years. Even the series' director, Lawrence Kasdan, owes his career to Lucas after the filmmaker entrusted him with the task of writing not just one but two of the most revered blockbusters in Hollywood history.

If watching "Light & Magic" makes you feel like you've never fully appreciated Lucas' contributions to the art of cinema, don't feel bad: Kasdan himself has admitted he was guilty of the same thing, prior to directing the show.