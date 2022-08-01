George R.R. Martin Personally Recommended House Of The Dragon's Showrunner To HBO

To the relief of many people, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have no involvement in the forthcoming series "House of the Dragon." The two shepherded "Game of Thrones" for its eight seasons, and the response to the show's final season showed there was little love remaining from the fans. While I'm not as hard on the final season as a lot of people, I can't deny there was a drop in quality as the show reached its conclusion. After that much time, some other creative folks needed to take the reins and see what they could do with Westeros.

Out of all the proposed prequels, sequels, and spin-offs (including a pilot that was not picked up), we finally have one hitting our television screens in less than a month, and I couldn't be more excited. A major reason for that excitement is that the showrunners of "House of the Dragon" are a mix of the familiar and the unfamiliar. On the one hand, we have veteran "Thrones" director Miguel Sapochnik, who gave us incredible episodes like "Hardhome" and "The Winds of Winter." Even though the show was starting to sputter out, Sapochnik never failed to up the ante when it came to the show's visual majesty. The other person helming the prequel series is a newcomer to the "Thrones" world, co-creator Ryan Condal.

Admittedly, my familiarity with Condal's work is basically nonexistent. He was one of the writers on two Dwayne Johnson films ("Hercules" and "Rampage"), and he co-created the USA show "Colony" with Carlton Cuse, all of which I have never seen. "House of the Dragon" is a significant step up for someone of his stature, but he had one major champion in securing the gig: the creator of "A Song of Ice and Fire" himself, George R.R. Martin.