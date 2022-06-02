George R.R. Martin Has Seen House Of The Dragon, Says It Improves Upon His Work

Quick, name just a single adaptation that improves upon the original source material. Ha, you can't! There's only "Jaws." Okay, there's also "The Godfather." As much as I love J.R.R. Tolkien's defining novels, I'm sure many would cite Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, too. Would "Blade Runner" count, despite only being a loose adaptation of "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep"? Okay, so there's actually plenty of examples we can pick from and maybe it's time to retire that tired old chestnut once and for all, eh?

Take "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin, for instance. When the actual author behind the HBO phenomenon "Game of Thrones" readily admits that the show improved on much of his own original material — he has plenty of opinions about the opposite end of the spectrum, mind you — then that certainly speaks volumes, far louder than any given viewer could.

You may have heard that HBO is returning to the tremendously well-realized world of Westeros with a spin-off/prequel series, titled "House of the Dragon." Obviously, Martin has been privy to rough cuts of the in-progress episodes (as we previously reported on here) and is once again expressing his enthusiasm about what he's seen so far in a personal blog entry — even saying the show improves on certain aspects of his own work. Yes, in addition to typing everything up on an old-fashioned DOS computer (which probably helps explain why he's taking so long to finish the next book in the "ASOIAF" series, "The Winds of Winter"), he still posts updates on his charming throwback blog website. It's endearing, honestly!