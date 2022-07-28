Xochitl Gomez On The Future Of America Chavez In The Marvel Cinematic Universe [Interview]

At the end of the movie, America's joined the same mystic order as Doctor Strange and Wong, training to become a sorcerer. How do you see a character like America, who's been on her own for so long, adjusting to being within a group dynamic like that?

Yeah, we see her at Kamar-Taj and she's learning the mystic arts, which is really cool because it's different than her actual own powers. But I think it's important that she has some kind of structure and discipline with Wong. I'm glad that she's spending time there, and she has a place that she can feel like she belongs, and has a home. I think that's needed after all that loneliness.

Oh, that's interesting. So you see that as something she's been craving to be part of — a kind of surrogate family.

A little bit, yeah. Getting taken away from your family like that is really hard. It's not something that you realize you're going to lose. It's something that you crave because it was just kind of taken away.

We get a brief glimpse of that loss in the flashback to her home dimension, the Utopian Parallel, but then there's a lot to fill in between America as a little girl and America as a teenager, not least where she got that jean jacket. What do you know of that in-between time and how she scraped an existence together hopping through dozens of dimensions?

I didn't know too much. I was going off the script, so I knew that she had obviously gone through 72 universes and she's met lots of people and lots of trauma and so she obviously keeps her guard up and has trust issues. Whatever story comes after this movie, I think she's got lots of backstory that's just waiting to be told, and I think she's got a lot more to discover about herself and her powers and her moms, obviously. Whatever comes next, hopefully we get to explore some of that.

Obviously going to find her moms is going to be huge part of her overall arc.

Huge thing for her, yeah.