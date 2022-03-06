Why America Chavez's Superpowers Are Perfect For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

America Chavez hasn't even made her debut in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" yet, and I already feel like I know her better than my own sister. Thank you, Marvel marketing. We've heard all sorts of things about Chavez and the actress who is playing her, Xochitl Gomez — like how her costar Elizabeth Olsen has been giving her advice on the "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" set, and how her character was originally set to debut in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

You know the drill: America Chavez can punch holes through reality in the shape of a star. It's why she wears that star on back of her jean jacket. These portals enable her to travel across the multiverse and even through time, given the right conditions. In "No Way Home," she was originally supposed to be the one who brought Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men through a portal into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By now, you've had a chance to absorb all of this info and read every explainer and trailer breakdown related to Chavez and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." So maybe you, too, feel like you know her as well as family. However, there's arguably no one who knows her better than comic book writer Joe Casey, who created the character with artist Nick Dragotta. In a recent interview with CBR, Casey touched on the character's history and why Chavez's abilities make her the perfect new hero for the upcoming 28th film in the MCU. He said: