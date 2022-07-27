Xochitl Gomez Reveals A Major Multiverse Of Madness Reshoot Change To Doctor Strange [Exclusive]

(Warning: The following contains major spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness")

One thing you have to give to Sam Raimi: "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" sure hits the ground running. It begins with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) literally running from a giant golden monster, except it's not the Strange we're used to ... it's the version known as "Defender Strange." This is one of many multiversal Stranges we meet throughout the film, and he distinguishes himself with both a ponytail and the fool idea that he has to absorb America's multiverse-hopping powers in order to defeat the evil that's chasing them.

While Defender Strange meets his fate in this opening scene at the hands of said monster, the Stephen Strange from our universe (aka Earth-616) has to spend the rest of the film trying to figure out a way to avoid pulling the same lousy move of killing his new friend America to control her power. He does so at the end when he finally trusts in someone besides himself — America — to take on the big bad, in this case Scarlet Witch. He no longer has to always be the one holding the knife, as they say in doctor speak.

As reported previously, Raimi's film went through a huge swath of reshoots, and in a new interview we conducted with star Gomez, she illuminated one very big change that was made right in this opening scene that had huge repercussions for the entire film.