Orphan Black Sequel Series Echoes Taps Krysten Ritter To Star

The "Orphan Black" universe is expanding and it just found its new heir apparent to Tatiana Maslany. Years after the current "She-Hulk" actor first wowed fans with her portrayal of dozens(!) of different clones, all with their distinct personalities and voices and mannerisms, AMC is moving forward with a new sequel series and has cast another formidable and talented actor to lead this new story. "Breaking Bad," "Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23," and "Jessica Jones" veteran Krysten Ritter has been chosen to headline "Orphan Black: Echoes," the new series set to debut in 2023 that we previously reported on here. The news comes courtesy of Variety, which reports that Ritter will also serve as an executive producer.

Ritter will play the character of Lily, vaguely described as "a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world." Does that mean she'll be another clone, possibly from the now-defunct Project LEDA program (or another secretive project entirely?), which would allow her the chance to flex those same impressive acting muscles that helped turn Maslany into such a star? Unfortunately, no other details are included in the report, leaving fans to speculate about what directions this new story will take and how Ritter will fit into the plot as its chief protagonist. Either way, Ritter has certainly proved her chops time and again, particularly as Jane in "Breaking Bad" and the title hero in "Jessica Jones," giving fans an incredibly worthy successor to Maslany.