AMC's Orphan Black Sequel Series Lands Writer Anna Fishko

Most revival TV shows have to justify their own existence in some way or another, but award-winning "Orphan Black" never completely ended after its season 5 finale in 2017. The series has actually continued on as an audio series since 2019. "Orphan Black: The Next Chapter" is an official podcast sequel set eight years after the show's ending.

The audio series stars Tatiana Maslany as the Project Leda clones, including protective mother Sarah, ruthless housewife Alison, crazed assassin Helena, and geeky queer scientist Cosima. Other major cast members, like Evelyne Brochu, Jordan Gavaris, and Kristian Bruun, have appeared on the show as well.

At this point, there's no word on whether the latest "Orphan Black" television project will pull from the podcast or do something else entirely. When the continuation TV series was first reported, it was described as a "completely new story set in the same world," meaning it may follow a secondary character or even an unrelated group of characters who have been impacted by the clone conspiracy that's central to "Orphan Black."

The fifth season finale of "Orphan Black" left plenty of room for new stories to flourish, especially when it comes to Cosima and Delphine (Brochu). The show ended with the couple setting out to track down all 274 Leda clones and cure them of their shared illness. Viewers can even glimpse some of the names and locations of other clones, who live everywhere from Greece to Argentina. Will the new series be a world-trekking adventure series led by Maslany and Brochu?

Since the official audio continuation of the series picks up eight years after the finale, there are plenty of places the new TV series can go while still working within the canon of both of the already-established stories. There is no set release date for the new series, but we'll keep you posted as the new series assembles its team.