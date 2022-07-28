The Next Episode Of Better Call Saul Is Titled, Uh, Breaking Bad

On April 26, 2009, a certain hit series about a high school chemistry teacher with a preternatural talent for cooking pure meth called "Breaking Bad" aired the eighth episode of its second season. In it, we were introduced to an absurdly over-the-top criminal lawyer (or, as Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman would eloquently put it, a criminal lawyer, yo) by the name of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). The name of that episode? "Better Call Saul." Not even creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould would fully grasp what that episode would eventually lead to, with the spin-off/prequel series of the same name now routinely inspiring debates over which show is better (/Film's Erin Brady made a convincing case for "Better Call Saul" here).

After the last episode's fully black-and-white adventure, all eyes turn to the precious few remaining episodes for a hint of how Jimmy McGill's tragic story will ultimately conclude. Though the brief previews at the end of every new episode have kept things tightly under wraps, usually teasing a single line of dialogue in the next episode while keeping the camera on a single (and usually empty) location, we might just have a better idea of what to expect next Monday.

Upon discovering unsubstantiated reports of next week's episode title and episode description from TVPassport, The AV Club verified with AMC that the title for the upcoming episode will be called, quite tellingly (and poetically!), "Breaking Bad." Let's dig into just what that might imply below.