How DC League Of Super-Pets Fits Into The DCEU

Building a shared universe is no easy task, as we've seen from the many failed attempts to emulate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe these last 10 years (R.I.P. the Dark Universe, the "Amazing Spider-Man"-verse, and so on). Certainly, the DC Extended Universe has gone through its share of trial-and-error since it started with "Man of Steel" and tried to play catch-up with the MCU by rushing directly into "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League." The franchise has since adopted a far looser approach to continuity without fully jettisoning the foundation laid by Zack Snyder's early entries, enough to allow movies like "Shazam!," "Birds of Prey," and "The Suicide Squad" to avoid getting too hung-up on how they fit as pieces in the larger DCEU puzzle.

Compared to those movies, however, "DC League of Super-Pets" makes little to no effort to fit into the DCEU, starting with the fact that its heroes are either currently or soon-to-be super-powered pets of DC's biggest crime-fighters (mind you, I'm going out on a limb here and assuming Snyder never planned on Wonder Woman owning a size-shifting pig in his "Justice League" sequels). It is, for all intents and purposes, meant to exist separate from the DCEU canon the way "Joker" and "The Batman" do. Nor, for that matter, does "League of Super-Pets" make any attempt to fit within the continuity of DC's 2D animated "Justice League" films, content to occupy its own corner of DC's animated multiverse.

"League of Super-Pets" does, of course, tip its hat to the DCEU with key moments that include what Deadline's Valerie Complex described as "a particular scene ripped right out of 'Man Of Steel'." But even then, its creatives focused more on giving the film its own distinct look and feel.